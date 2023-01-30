Union Budget 2023–24 & Public Sector: Can Government Really Boost Disinvestment?

For this, we just need to look at the actual net investments made as disclosed in the budget papers in the last four years.

In 2019-20, the government invested Rs 192,564 crores in equity and provided loans of Rs 17,550 crores to the PSEs, totalling Rs 210,114 crores. As the disinvestment receipts were only Rs 50,299 crores, the government made net investment of Rs 142,265 crores.

In 2020-21, the government’s equity investments were of the order of Rs 116,734 crores and loans Rs 88,849 crores totalling Rs 205,583 crores. As the government received Rs 32,845 crores only as disinvestment receipts, its net investments in PSEs amounted to Rs 172,738 crores.

The situation became quite bad in 2021-22. As per the RE, the government’s equity investments were of Rs 305,788 crores and loans Rs 31,968 crores totalling Rs 337,756 crores. Disinvestment proceeds, however, turned out to be only Rs 16,000 crores during the year. Consequently, the government ended up making net investments in excess of Rs 321,700 crores.

Budgetary provisions of 2022-23 brought still worse news. The government undertook to provide big equity support to NHAI, BSNL etc. Equity investments were projected to be Rs 334,134 crore and loans of Rs 26,489 crores, totalling Rs 360,623 crore. With disinvestment receipts not expected to exceed Rs 50,000 crore again, the government would end up making net investment in public sector exceeding Rs 310,000 crores.