Union Budget 2023: Will Nirmala Sitharaman's Mixed Formula Please 2024 Voters?

American Baseball Star Yogi Berra who was also famous for saying things that were funny and yet weird, once said: 'When you come to a fork in the road, take it.' He confirmed this in a book whose title was “The Yogi Book: I Really Didn’t Say Everything I Said!

The best part is that this saying by the Yogi (not to be confused with UP Chief Minister Adityanath) is often relevant in strange contexts, such as the Union Budget for 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The lady has, in a way, taken the fork in her road by choosing to ride two horses—one for ambitious capital expenditure that is aimed at sustaining and reviving economic growth in the world's fastest-growing major economy and another to spend big time on a host of welfarist schemes, aimed at pleasing voters at the bottom of the social pyramid, such as remote tribals, sugarcane farmers, poor women, unemployed youth, and other such categories.