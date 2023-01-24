Union Budget 2023: Can Govt Control Fiscal Deficit Without Compromising Welfare?

I don’t, however, think that Government will take any of these measures. Let me explain why?

Loans to the states for capital expenditures were started in 2021 to tighten central government’s control over state finances and to push the states to undertake capital expenditures of central government’s liking. It is unlikely that the central government will let go this control.

The central Government has been expanding subsidies massively in last few years. Fertiliser subsidies have now been raised to more than 90% of the cost with urea sold under Government mandated Bharat brand. National Food Security Act scheme, which required Government to charge Rs 3/2/1 for rice/wheat/coarse grains, has been replaced with PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) to provide free foodgrains. LPG gas subsidies have been brought back.

Other subsidies also serve powerful interests. The government is unlikely to take any political risk to do any sensible rationalisation measure like replacing current fertiliser subsidies with cash transfer to the marginal and small farmers.

Stoppage of equity and grants to wasteful BSNLs and MTNLs have many vested interests to serve. Likewise, closure of unprofitable investments and replacement of NHAI’s and Railway’s capital expenditures with viability gap subsidies, prevent politicians from claiming populist credit and co-opted businesses to enrich at public cost. These are too powerful interests to displease.

The government abolished the wealth tax in 2015. It has continued with the distortionary and irrational capital gains regime. It is unlikely to hurt the powerful and wealthy by bringing the wealth taxation law. Likewise, play safe by continuing the status quo rather than rock the boat by initiating a pollution and carbon emissions taxation scheme is more likely the government preference.