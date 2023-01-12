Union Budget 2023: Besides Growth, Can the Govt Focus On More Jobs for the Poor?

The Union government’s own tax revenue and non-tax revenue situation has been pretty bad for some years now.

While it wants to increase spending on Capex, more than 65% of budgetary requirements are on the revenue expenditure side (due to the high-interest payment costs and government wages/salaries, social welfare needs). This government has compromised on that while projecting the need to ‘spend on growth’. Now, it has less money to even do that.

On other revenue sources, the Modi government across terms, has consistently failed to meet its own set disinvestment targets year after year.

When we see the released budget numbers for 2022-23 more closely, my sense is that we will again see the government not meeting the targets it envisaged in 2022 budget (much like what was seen in 2021 and 2020). That is likely to accentuate the fiscal deficit problem, which has already been a serious concern.

So, assuming the government still wants to spend on Capex for growth, it will either have to borrow internally or externally, to finance its deficit expenditure needs. It may borrow more for capex needs, or for revenue expenditure needs (which is where most government spending already goes).