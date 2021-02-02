Budget 2021: Why A Women-Led Path To Economic Recovery Is Crucial

The Budget places emphasis on the manufacturing sector towards successfully building a USD 5 trillion economy. The announcement of mega investment in textile parks in addition to PLI schemes should provide the much required impetus for women entrepreneurs to be recognised as global champions in manufacturing. These investments must however be accompanied with setting up an equitable ecosystem for a level-playing field for women entrepreneurs to access and participate in the global supply chains.

A range of pronouncements have been made to increase capital investments including across roads & highways, railways, urban infrastructure and power. To create a future-ready public infrastructure system, it is imperative to ensure that women and girls’ mobility, safety and economic autonomy is prioritised and adequately budgeted.