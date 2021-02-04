Immense Expense for Defence? Myths and Realities of Budget 2021

“Immense expense is mainly in defence” has a pleasing rhyme but does not reflect reality. The reality is that the total allocation for defence in the Union Budget 2021-22 is Rs 4.78 lakh crore including defence pensions, which is a marginal hike compared to Rs 4.71 lakh crore last year, a paltry increase of 1.48 percent as compared to 1.82 percent the previous year.

In real terms with inflation and cost escalation of defence materials, it is not only below the last BE but is a comparatively negative allocation. Even excluding defence pensions, it is a meager 7.34 percent rise over last year. As a percentage of central government expenditure, defence spending has seen a YoY decrease from 15.5 percent in 2020 to 13.72 percent in 2021. Excluding pensions, the allocation comes to around 1.63 percent of the GDP, which is even lesser than the 1962 apathy of 1.64 percent of GDP.

The defence expenditure is insurance for the nation to protect its sovereignty and to pursue its national interest. The present threats can turn into adversity in 2021 itself and cannot remain unaddressed. Given the fluctuation in our growth rate, it is felt that an average 2.2 to 2.5 percent of GDP excluding defence pensions or an increase of 13 to 15 per cent YoY less pensions should be able to meet the base budgetary requirements of modernisation and sustenance.