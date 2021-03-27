Bengal 2021: BJP’s Rise & Future Life of Bengali ‘Exceptionalism’

The word ‘exceptionalism’ is being repeatedly used in the run-up to the Bengal elections.
There is much chatter that there isn’t any ‘real’ Bengali ‘exceptionalism’ – as the BJP is on the rise there – and that the true hubs of ‘exceptionalism’ are Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
However, in this vacuous debate lies indications of why the Indian intelligentsia completely failed to understand Indian politics in the last few years.
Two broad beliefs dominated supposedly ‘evolved’ thoughts on politics in India, a decade ago. One, that society had to be necessarily made sense of in fragments — and not as a whole — and, as an extension of this, that there were supposedly two meta-regions in India: the large, populous, ‘cow-belt’, or Hindi belt, which was ‘feudal, ‘backward’, gender-discriminatory, communal and casteist’, and Bengal-plus-South-India, which — with the sole exception of Karnataka — was progressive and thereby, a default anti-dote to Hindutva politics.
The categories were so neat as to be completely shallow, as time would tell.
The belief that society was to be made sense of in fragments wasn’t developed in vacuo. It was a result of the decline of the Congress — which could once rule almost the whole of India with ease, thus generating a sense of pan-Indian political convergence amid diversity.
Hinduism in north India was splintered around the axis of forward and disadvantaged caste groups, as these developments took place in the heady days of Mandir and Mandal.
The academia reacted by putting in place theories of fragmentation as central to any analysis of India. Christophe Jaffrelot and many others began to view politics around this fragmentation along caste lines. Many now also began to see caste as an antidote to Hindutva.
The other belief was that the BJP had its natural limits. It would not breach ‘progressive’ Bengal, or even Assam and Tripura, which were allegedly very different from the Hindi-heartland.
As the BJP declined in UP by 2019 — winning just 10 seats in the Lok Sabha — but kept winning Gujarat, a new hypothesis came up. This was of a ‘regressive’ Gujarati ‘exceptionalism’. Modi could win the urbanised, Hindutva-heavy, Sangh laboratory of Gujarat, but would not be able to do the same in largely agrarian and rural UP and Bihar. In other words, the BJP’s tally under him would not rise much.
And the BJP in the coming years took Assam — where its pitch against illegal immigration from Bangladesh resonated with the Assamese, and the entry of Himanta Biswa Sarma also helped — and Tripura, and began to grow dramatically in Bengal, winning 18 seats and 40-percent votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
What the myth stood for, however, was the claims of articulate sections of the Kolkata Bhadralok, or middle class, and largely dominant caste, educated people. Their self-image — largely vis-à-vis north India — had been stretched thin over the whole of Bengal to produce a myth of ‘exceptionalism’ that stood out for its lack of rigour.
Reports say it is also threatening the TMC’s strongholds in south Bengal.
Also endangered now is the tendency to view Hinduism as necessarily divided by caste. The rise of Hindutva has politically organised Hindus around axes of caste configurations, bringing about a multiplier effect. In UP, Hindutva has combined the dominant castes with large chunks of non-Yadav OBCs and sections of Dalits, creating a combination that is difficult to defeat as of now. In Bihar, the BJP brings in dominant castes, and ally Nitish Kumar draws in extremely disadvantaged castes, thus denying the RJD — which still attempts the M-Y combination — electoral success.
Many intellectuals had not seen this coming.
The reasons are several. They forgot that convergence and divergence of political behaviour among social groups are two trends that may become powerful or weak at given moments.
The Congress, till the 1960s, was a beneficiary of a large convergence of votes across social strata, despite social divisions of caste, region, language and community.
Social science literature on the deepening of democracy, and the rise of the plebeians, began to abound to capture this trend.
However, another shift began in the last decade. The coming of smartphones and the social media gave rise to a new imagined community across social strata and regions. This was largely woven around polarising messages that were mostly fake. Muslims got ‘othered’ in large parts of India, the Congress was painted as the fountainhead of ‘nepotistic corruption’, Rahul Gandhi got internalised as an ‘incapable dynast’ and Narendra Modi got projected as the ‘man who would lead India’ to the status of a superpower.
The numbers of non-Yadav OBCs in the UP assembly jumped in 2017.
These two factors brought forth a new wave of convergence of thought amid diversity on the ground. The BJP had succeeded in carving out a new Hindutva unity in diversity, the successor of the more secular unity in diversity projected by the Congress till the 1960s.
Just as many social groups were not with the Congress even then, many aren’t with the BJP even now. But the party has enough support across the caste and regional divide to be able to win many elections convincingly and carve out clear Lok Sabha majorities.
The left missed the bus in more ways than one: it talked just class when caste had become a political fault-line in the 1990s, and took to caste as an antidote to Hindutva when the latter had already employed it to expand its reach.
However, the writing on the wall is clear. Exceptionalism as also fragmentation are no longer useful tools to understand politics. They may yet again become useful at some time in the future, but what we are witnessing today is a trend of convergence amid diversity.
(Dr Vikas Pathak is a media educator and a senior journalist who has worked with The Hindu, The Indian Express, Hindusthan Times, etc. He’s the author of 'Contesting Nationalisms'. He tweets @vikaspathak76. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
Published: 27 Mar 2021,09:11 AM IST