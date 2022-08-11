As My Friend Umar Spends Another Birthday in Jail, Our Fight for Freedom Goes On

“Mujhe lagta mera watan jail hai”, hallowed lines by revolutionary poet Ramashankar Vidrohi. India, that is Bharat, became Kafkaland before we could fully comprehend!

How do you maintain sanity in Kafkaland? I look at the damp, sad walls of the visiting area outside Tihar jail number 2. The dungeon where Umar is lodged stares back at me. We are near each other yet separated by sad, towering, yellow walls. He has arrived, my sixth sense tells me. I request the jail guard to check. He says it will take a bit longer. But another guard from inside comes out to inform me that he has indeed arrived. Sixth sense scored! I enter the visiting area, and there he is behind the glass walls, smiling ear to ear.

Time passes with the flickering of the wand. We talk, laugh, make jokes. He hankers for gossip. I update him about the outside world, he tells me tales of the inside. We are happy, happiest in that breathing period of unblemished magic.