Elon Musk Is a Fixer With a Saviour Complex, Just Not a Very Successful One

There are hits and misses, in every business. In most, there are more misses, at the start, than hits. Success, after all, comes in fits and starts. It’s just the style in which innovation and markets choose to play their complex mating ritual.

Hucksters screech, punters plead, and most innovators do a mix of the two. Judiciously, when they fail, most usually retreat into a recuperative silence.

None of this, however, applies to Elon Musk. Here is a fecund mind that wants the world to notice his very mind whirring. His self-confidence is always hyped enough for you to possibly miss on figuring if the product’s ready for market or not.