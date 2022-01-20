Ukraine Crisis: Is the US-Russia Wrangling All About Oil?

With Russia mobilising troops and heavy weapons along its border with Ukraine, its spiritual motherland, the threat of war looms over the two unequal neighbours.

Since time immemorial, war and darkness have perpetually reigned over the blood-drenched soil of Ukraine. For a thousand years, marauding tribes trampled over their land, burning villages and butchering people. Enslaved by Vikings, devastated by Mongols, hunted by Tartars, caged by Ottomans, dominated by Poland, colonised by Russia, hammered by Bolsheviks, almost exterminated by Stalin, demolished by Nazis, pick-pocketed by their own leaders after independence – Ukraine is a country brutalised by successive waves of political turmoil. And I forgot to mention the Jewish pogroms – a million or so killed. If that is not bad enough, the country was hit by the Chernobyl nuclear plant disaster. For over two thousand years, the tears of Ukrainian parents have not dried, their bruised hearts not healed.