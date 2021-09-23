Is CoWIN's Lack of Interoperability With EU Green Pass Behind UK-Covishield Row?

There seems to be very little in the news about this issue — is Serum Institute’s Covishield the same as Astra Zeneca’s Vaxzevria?

Both were developed by Oxford University and licensed to Astra Zeneca, and both have been manufactured by SII in India. If they are both indeed the same vaccine, why are they mentioned individually in all official communication. For example, the UK and France mention each of them separately.

Should they be considered to be different just because they have different brand names? Well, Vaxzevria, as described on the AstraZeneca website is: One dose (0.5 ml) contains Chimpanzee Adenovirus encoding the SARS-CoV-2 Spike glycoprotein (ChAdOx1-S), not less than 2.5 × 108 infectious units (Inf.U).

The description for Covishield, on the other hand is this: ChAdOx1 nCoV- 19 Corona Virus Vaccine (Recombinant) 5 × 10 viral particles (vp).

It would seem that Astra Zeneca and SII themselves believe that these are different vaccines.