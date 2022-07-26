UK Politics: Why a ‘Centrist’ Rishi Sunak Isn’t Enough for Conservative Britain

Rishi Sunak is not used to being the underdog. But his assertive, at times aggressive, tone in Monday evening’s first televised debate in the contest that will decide Britain’s next Prime Minister shows that he knows he has a fight on his hands.

Sunak came out on top – though not decisively so – in the first rounds of the selection process when the electorate was Conservative Party MPs. That narrowed the field for Conservative Party leaders to two candidates. But Sunak’s challenger, Liz Truss, Britain’s foreign secretary, is comfortably ahead among those who make the final decision, the 1,60,000 or so individual members of the Conservative Party.