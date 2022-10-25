UK PM Rishi Sunak: What This Bigger-Than-Obama Feat Says About British Democracy

The ascent of Rishi Sunak to the Prime Ministership of the UK is an extraordinary story at multiple levels. First and most obvious, is that the British have done something very rare in the world—to place a member of a visible minority in the most powerful office in their government.

In a world where most people find it impossible to be oblivious to the issues of race, religion, and ethnicity, a majority of Conservative Members of Parliament have chosen to anoint as their leader— a brown-skinned Hindu, a member of an “Asian” minority that represents barely 7.5 % of the British population.