UK PM Or India's Son-In-Law? How Modi-Sunak G20 Meet Is More Than Foreign Policy

As Indians have now claimed the UK Prime Minister as their own, India’s son-in-law Rishi Sunak met the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time on the sidelines of the G20 at Bali.

The African-Indian descent Sunak calmed the nerves of an upset India following Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s comments on Indians overstaying their visa.

While UK’s T20 cricket win could be seen as the Indian subcontinent’s ‘shagun ka lifafa’ as apart from India, Pakistan also seems to be owning him along with Africa. India’s damaad gave its in-laws’ country his first gift – a long-awaited visa deal. Sunak proffered an olive branch on visas to India, during the G20 meet in Bali by greenlighting 3000 two-year visas for young Indian professionals— a deal that was part of the original memorandum of understanding with India.