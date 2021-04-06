Uddhav’s Maharashtra Govt Faces 3 Big Challenges: Will It Survive?

First, the Bombay High Court on Monday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged extortion and corruption of home minister Anil Deshmukh that former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and lawyer Jayshree Patil had demanded.

Second, as a consequence, Deshmukh, of Nationalist Congress Party, resigned from Thackeray’s council of ministers allowing the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to draw first blood in a no-holds-barred political battle.

Third, the mounting COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra – nearly 24% of India’s total load and over half of the country’s daily cases in the last few days – has put Thackeray’s pandemic management under a lens.