UAPA Cases in J&K: What Kashmiri Journalist’s Release Means for Press Freedom

Around two dozen individuals that the security agencies alleged were conspiring “physically as well as in cyberspace to undertake violent terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir” were arrested following the spate of targeted killings.

The chargesheet against Manan and 24 others arrested in the conspiracy case was filed in April last year.

Manan was taken into police custody on 10 October on the same day that the case was registered under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121A (conspiracy to commit crime), 122 (collecting arms) , and 123 (concealing, with the intent to wage war) of India Penal Code (IPC) as well as 18 (punishment for conspiracy), 18A (organising for imparting training in terrorism, 18B (recruitment), 30 (objections to the seizure of property), and 39 (support to the terrorist organisation) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) of 1967.

His parents said they were not informed about his arrest and his subsequent transfer to Delhi at the hands of the NIA. The family learnt this through press reports nearly fourteen days after he was first summoned by the Batamaloo Police in Srinagar. The agency’s chargesheet mentions he was formally arrested on 22 October.