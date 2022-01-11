UAE’s Kashmir Outreach: Security Is at the Heart of All Investments

On the other hand, it is also reflective of the shift in the UAE’s foreign policy, which now positions itself as a bridge-builder and peacemaker in the region. This is seen in the overtures that the UAE has been making to rival countries like Iran and Turkey, or in the normalisation and establishment of diplomatic relations with Israel. The UAE has also played a behind-the-scene role between India and Pakistan, whose efforts were in part resulted in the ceasefire announcement by the two last year in February.

And at the heart of it lies the security and survival of the UAE’s current political setup. Along with its fellow Gulf monarchies, the UAE has watched in disbelief the gradual US withdrawal from the region, which has necessitated the search for other strong allies. India is the most proximate strong state, a naval power, and an increasing participant in the UAE’s economy. The chaotic departure of the US from Afghanistan has added grist to the mill. The ascendancy of the Taliban in Kabul so easily has rung alarm bells in West Asia. It demonstrates the ascendancy in South Asia of political Islam, which negates the nation-state, something the Gulf monarchies are averse to and to counter which the UAE intervened in conflicts in Yemen and Libya.