Twitter & YouTube Takedown Orders: Why the 22-Year-Old IT Act Needs an Overhaul

YouTube recently blocked 'Anthem for Kashmir', a short film on human rights violations in the Valley, after it received a takedown notice from the IT ministry. Meanwhile, Twitter moved the Karnataka High Court challenging government orders to take down hundreds of tweets and accounts.

In both instances, the orders to take down or block content were issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, a 22-year-old piece of legislation which primarily governs India’s cyberspace currently.

While minor amendments have been introduced over the years, there are critical aspects of reform needed in the IT Act from the platform regulation perspective, as detailed in the recently launched impact assessment study by The Dialogue in collaboration with IAMAI.

There is also a need for a significant overhaul to provide a more comprehensive framework to tackle the rising safety and security challenges, realise the goals of economic advancement, and introduce a uniform and transparent content blocking regime.