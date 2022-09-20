Why India Should be Concerned About Twitter Whistleblower's ‘Agent’ Claims?

Among several other allegations, Mudge’s disclosure and testimony alleges several shortcomings at Twitter. There are several examples of these including inadequate encryption on Twitter's servers, a failure to remove accounts that users have closed, and inadequate security standards that failed to stop previous security breaches on the social media network.

The Mudge disclosure raises important questions for India, since it notes that the “Indian government forced Twitter to hire specific individual(s) who were government agents, who because of Twitter’s basic architectural flaws would have access to vast amounts of Twitter-sensitive data.” It further added that the Twitter violated the commitments it made to its users by “knowingly permitting an Indian government agent direct unsupervised access to the company’s systems and user data."