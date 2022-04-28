Twitter vs State: Can Elon Musk Stop India's Free Speech ‘Bulldozers’?

Elon Musk reached an agreement on Monday, 25 April, to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion. With this acquisition, Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, also becomes the ‘mayor’ of the ‘digital town square’ of the world.

There is no denying that Twitter is broken in many complex ways. Users in India have been hurt by these broken shards of a once-promising platform intensely over the past few years.

So, how will this acquisition impact India’s 25 million users, many of whom are subjected to hate speech, misinformation, harassment and censorship?