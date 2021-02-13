Why India’s Web Censorship Regime is Rotten & Needs Urgent Reform

At the heart of the current debate about the showdown between the Government of India and Twitter is the dubious legal structure around the Union government's web content censorship powers under India's Information Technology Act.

During the last ten days of its response to the continuing farmer protests, the Union government has issued several orders under Section 69A of the IT Act calling for several hundred handles on Twitter – along with certain whole hash-tags themselves – to be blocked.

Twitter has compiled in part with the orders, but indicated it has restored some content after initially restricting it. It has also pushed back on the government censorship orders for content relating to journalists, activists, and other public figures, stating that they believe that the government is acting beyond its powers in their regard.