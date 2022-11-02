Twitter and India: Amid Elon Musk Takeover, Lawsuit, Can Govt Limit Free Speech?

Elon Musk and Twitter closed a deal this weekend that turned the social media company into a private one that Elon now owns.

Elon stated in a note to advertisers that he purchased Twitter because “It is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.” The note continues, “…there is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society."