How India-China Ties Will Play Out After Trump’s ‘Parting Gift’

In its final lap, the Trump administration was even stranger than anyone thought. Even as Marine One, the helicopter used to ferry the President of the United States, was getting ready for the final goodbye, it seemed that the nail was being hammered down firmly on a policy that — unlike others — has remained consistent in a unruly presidency.

In the last month left of the Trump Presidency, it seemed that the mercurial president — or rather his administration — did some heavy lifting to make sure that anyone new in the hot seat at the Oval office would find it difficult to turn the cross hairs away from target one — the People’s Republic of China.