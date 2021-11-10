Tripura UAPA Cases: Why Is Modi’s India So Scared of Its Critics?

Last week, the Tripura police slapped the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and a raft of other charges, such as criminal conspiracy and forgery, on 102 people, including journalists, for their social media posts on the communal violence in the state. One of the journalists, Shyam Meera Singh, said that he was booked under the stringent anti-terror law merely because he had tweeted “Tripura is burning”.

Journalists on the ground and independent observers have confirmed that Tripura had, in fact, been burning. In the last week of October, rallies taken out by right-wing groups in north Tripura to protest incidents of vandalism against the Hindu minority community in Bangladesh erupted in wanton lawlessness. There were reports that mosques were set ablaze and houses and shops vandalised. The state government, where the BJP is in power, has denied these reports and claimed that the videos of the alleged attack on Islamic places of worship circulating on social media were “fake news”.