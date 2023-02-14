Tripura Polls: Can Narendra Modi's 'Welfare for All' Move Help BJP Retain Spot?

After the party announced its candidates, there were protests against the candidates in many places. In the northern part of the state, there were protests against the official candidates in Chandipur, Kadamtala-Kurti, Bagbassa, and Jubarajanagar. In Chandipur, the party’s state committee member Ranjan Sinha, an old-timer, left the party after being denied a ticket and is now the TIPRA Motha’s candidate from this seat making the fight difficult for the saffron party.

In the Krishnapur (ST) seat of Khowai district, the party’s sitting MLA Atul Debbarma, an old-timer, left the party after being denied ticket and is in the fray as an independent candidate.

Badharghat’s sitting MLA Mimi Mazumdar is unhappy after being denied a ticket. Despite party leaders going to her home to placate her, she and her supporters have been avoiding the party campaign in the constituency. In the bypolls of 2019, although BJP’s Mimi Majumder won the seat, the party’s vote share was less than that of Left and Congress combine. This time both the parties have come together and their joint candidate is Partha Ranjan Sarkar of Forward Bloc. This has left the saffron party worried.