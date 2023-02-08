Tripura Elections: Will Left's Strategy of New Brigade Oust the BJP From State?

This is a huge change as in the past, the Left had often been conservative when it came to nominating fresh faces. Even during the last elections, the Left relied mostly on old faces while nominating only 10 fresh ones and in the 2013 assembly polls, it nominated 12 fresh faces.

Manik Sarkar is in charge of campaigns across the state. In his Dhanpur constituency, young leader Kaushik Chanda is given a ticket. During the last five years, Kaushik’s house has been allegedly attacked by BJP supporters several times as claimed by CPM. He will be contesting against Central Minister Pratima Bhowmik of the BJP.

In its manifesto, the Left Front promised to create 2.5 lakh new jobs in government, semi-government and private sectors in the next five years, restore the jobs of retrenched 10,323 teachers, provide dearness allowance to government employees twice in a year, reintroduction of the old pension system, regularisation of contractual employees, free electricity upto 50 units per family, 200 days work to the poor under MGNREGA and social pension to senior citizens earning under Rs 1 lakh per year, better supply of drinking water and land allotment to landless people.

Despite promising before the elections, the BJP after coming to power didn’t regularise contractual employees and restore the jobs of retrenched 10323 teachers. The Left Front has nominated two candidates from the retrenched 10323 — Nayan Sarkar (CPM) in Bamutia (SC) and Satyajit Reang (CPI) in Santirbazar (ST).