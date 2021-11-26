Tripura Civic Polls: Cong Sulks, High Stakes for BJP, Left & TMC

The battle for Agartala Municipal Corporation, which has 51 wards, was mostly triangular, wherein the BJP, the Left Front and the TMC were locked in a tight fight. Both the BJP and the TMC contested all 51 wards. Trinamool’s campaign was led by Subal Bhowmik, convenor of the state party’s steering committee, and Sushmita Dev, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP.

The main face for the BJP campaign was Chief Minister Biplab Deb himself. The other crucial leader was Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik, who became the first Union Minister from the state this year. Both were aided by state party president Manik Saha, state Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, state Minister and party’s youth face Sushanta Chowdhury etc. No doubt that BJP was ahead in the election campaign in Agartala.