Tripura To Witness Bypolls For 4 Assembly Seats Tomorrow: Why Are They Crucial?

The challenge for the BJP is to again ensure the victory of its candidates from the two constituencies, particularly from Agartala seat, to convey the message ahead of the polls that the desertion of Sudip camp hasn’t weakened the party. In Agartala, BJP fielded Ashok Sinha, party’s spokesperson and a former Congressman.

A major claim often heard is that the Sudip camp had played the main role in bringing BJP in power in 2018. The BJP is aiming to make the camp irrelevant ahead of the Assembly polls and also deal a blow to the resurgent Congress. After all, the revival of the grand old party isn't good news for the saffron party, which has grown by almost decimating the former.

Amid the BJP vs Congress battle, in Agartala, CPI(M)’s Krishna Majumder and in Town Bordowali Forward Bloc’s Raghunath Sarkar, are also in contest under the Left Front banner. While traditionally the Left is weak in these constituencies, it is also in the campaign. Both Agartala and Town Bordowali fall under Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC). In the last civic body elections, the saffron party swept the 51-member AMC, dealing a big blow to the Sudip camp.