Why Tripura, Why Now? Recent Anti-Muslim Violence Has a Political Context

Bangladesh has been in the news in India for a variety of reasons. Be it for overtaking its giant neighbour on key economic parameters or for the frequency at which it is mentioned in campaign speeches when states bordering it goes into polls.

The Durga Puja violence against Hindus in Bangladesh has been the most recent.

But it is important to note that attacks on Puja pandals in Bangladesh are not a new phenomenon, this happens with disturbing consistency. What was different this year was how it spread from Comilla to different corners of the country.

To their credit, the Bangladesh government led by Sheikh Hasina was able to demonstrate alacrity in dealing with the violence and the perpetrators.

What was also different was the coverage these incidents received in India. The response of the Indian government was guarded.