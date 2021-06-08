Talking Covid, Dissent, Wokeness, & Cancel Culture with TM Krishna

VIDEO EDITOR: Shubham Khurana

TECH SUPPORT: Akmal Izhar

Thodur Madabusi Krishna, a Carnatic music vocalist, is popularly known as TM Krishna or TMK. Getting increasing political in his practice of music and in the larger social space, TM Krishna is out with his new book with a title that instantaneously transports one to the era of Enlightenment in Europe.

In this exclusive video interview with The Quint, TM Krishna discusses everything from covid deaths to the importance of asking the right questions; from cancel culture to the guru-shishya parampara of Indian classical music.