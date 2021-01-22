India’s ‘Uncivil War’: Both BJP & Cong Have ‘Endangered’ Democracy

“Lock her up, lock her up” they chanted in collective unison, a hysterical mob who were frenzied supporters of Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump. It was vicious and manifested hate towards the challenger who right-wing conspiracy theorists believed ran a child prostitution racket. The perceived immoral larcenist was Senator Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate who, right until a week before voting day, had a slender lead over her vitriolic mercurial rival.

Clinton would go on to lose to Trump in one of the most stunning upsets in American electoral history in November 2016. The 45th US President haughtily took off from his dazzling Trump Towers in New York to the storied White House in Washington. A wide supercilious smirk accompanied him.