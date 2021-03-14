This Sonth, Will Kashmiri Pandits in Exile See a New Ray of Hope? 

On 13 March (Phalgun Amavasya), we bid farewell to Shiva, Parvati and their retinues who were home for four days on the occasion of Shivaratri or Hararatri – colloquially called Herath by the Pandits of Kashmir.

Shiva and Parvati, as Bhairav and Bhairavi, visit every Kashmiri home on Herath which falls on Phalgun Krishna Paksha Triyodashi (as per Kashmiri Hindu calendar). We hold on to our unique festivals and rituals in exile which has prolonged for more than three decades now.