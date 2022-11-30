Political Action Over Movies: How Kashmiri Pandits Deserve More Than Doublespeak

The response to my Parliamentary Question on the PM’s Development Package, 2015 by the Hon’ble Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs on the status of land acquisition was unfortunate, laughable, and yet, disheartening.

The Hon’ble Minister informed the Parliament that since the cost of acquisition of private land was high, the government chose to complete the process by providing government land. Is the current government so weak that it is incapable of returning the lands to their rightful owners?

My humble learning as a legislator during the visit to the residences of Rajni Bala and Rahul Bhat has been that the Kashmiri Pandits have suffered long enough. It is not propaganda, tall political speeches or promises that would bring them relief. It is the action for rehabilitation in their own valley, protection in other parts of the country, safety, security and opportunities that will bring them true closure.

Three decades ago, when thousands of Kashmiri Pandits had to flee their homeland, many came to Maharashtra. At that time, under the able guidance of Shri Balasaheb Thackeray, Maharashtra was the only state which opened its doors, hearts, wiped their tears and helped the Kashmiri Pandits grow new roots in this state by giving them a reservation in education. Such an approach needs to be adopted by other states as well.

Thus, while the comments of Nadav Lapid recapture the nation's attention on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits at an international stage, we must not misplace our priorities by losing sight of the actual issue under the garb of pointless politics and propaganda films but to introspect our success in truly providing them justice.

The choice is ours – motivated, divisive and propagandist narratives or Rehabilitation, Justice and Closure to their wounds in letter and spirit!

(Priyanka Chaturvedi is a member of the Shiv Sena. Prior to this, she was a member and one of the National Spokespersons of the Indian National Congress. She tweets @priyankac19. This is an Opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)