Third Wave and the Indian Government's Confusing Guidelines About COVID Testing

By definition, a guideline is an indication or outline of policy or conduct. In other words, a guideline is a statement by which to determine a course of action.

It aims to streamline particular processes according to a set routine or sound practice.

Hence, rapidly changing instructions do not qualify to be termed guidelines. And this is exactly what is happening, especially in the case of testing for COVID-19.

The Indian Council of Medical research (ICMR) revised its testing norms on 10 January 2022, ostensibly to facilitate early detection of symptomatic cases for quick isolation and care, especially in elderly and individuals with comorbidities.

However, in community settings, recommendations are only to test symptomatic patients with at least one of the symptoms of cough, fever, sore throat, loss of taste and/or smell, breathlessness and/or other respiratory symptoms; at-risk contacts of laboratory confirmed cases viz contacts who are elderly and individuals with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung or kidney disease malignancy or obesity etc.