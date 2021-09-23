'They're Family': Why is Mizoram at Odds With Centre Over Myanmar Refugees?

Refugee reception all over the world is often determined by national and/or international law and policy. However, laws are enacted in societies and can be reinforced or undermined by local realities. But one cannot ever undermine the fact that ‘refugees’ are quintessential outsiders in a society whose non-belonging is inherent in their refugee status and lack of citizenship.

Belonging is a negotiated condition forged between refugees and their host communities. The significance of ‘boundaries and belonging’ for Chin refugees in the northeastern state of Mizoram cannot be discounted. Especially now, as the fight between the Myanmar military and the pro-democratic forces intensifies near the India-Myanmar borderland villages, the state of Mizoram is once again witnessing a fresh influx of refugees.