There’s Nothing ‘Irrational’ About India’s Sensex Highs — It’s All Profits

Let’s take a hypothetical example to explain this. Imagine that the total income generated in an economy is ₹100 in Year One. Out of this, ₹50 goes to those who owned capital in the form of profits, and the remaining ₹50 to those who work for them, in the form of wages and salaries. In Year Two, the economy expands to ₹110. This time, however, the share of profits drops to ₹45 and the share of wages increases to ₹65. The stock markets would drop even though the country’s GDP has grown by 10 per cent.

Now, imagine that there is a recession in Year Three and the size of the economy shrinks to ₹95. This time, wages drop sharply to ₹40, but profits rise to ₹55. Even though the country’s GDP dropped by 13.6 per cent, profits rose handsomely by 22 per cent. Stock markets would now rise to reflect the rise in profits. In other words, the higher the inequality between capitalists and their employees, the better the stock markets would do.