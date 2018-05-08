Victor or Vanquished: Does Rana Pratap Deserve False Victories?

Haldighati – a narrow pass of great strategic significance – marks the site of a famous battle. This is where Maharana Pratap lost a battle and was forced to retreat from the majestic Kumbhalgarh fort into the jungles of Aravali to live and fight another day.

This saga of heroism has inspired generations of Indians, including freedom fighters against the British in the 20th century. Till few months back, there was no dispute about who had won and who had lost at Haldighati. It was the invading armies sent by Akbar to subdue Mewar who had succeeded.

Now we are being told that this is not what happened. It was Maharana Pratap who made the Mughal armies to retreat. He was the real victor who has been denied his prize by historians, even the much maligned Nationalist historians.