The Truth Behind India Losing Access to 26 Patrolling Points Along China Border

Reports also suggest that a degree of pusillanimity is behind the decision not to insist on India’s claimed LAC. The Hindu reported last year that there were at least three large grazing grounds near the villages in Chushul had been turned into “no-go zones” for locals. There are grazing areas in the Kugrang river valley and Demchok, too, that are off-limits as well. Some of these restrictions pre-date the 2020 confrontation and the subsequent creation of buffer zones.

The paper at the DGP’s conference also noted that civil officials and the security forces routinely patrolled till the Karakoram Pass (PP1) till September 2021, but now there are restrictions on any movement towards Karakoram Pass. What locals indicate is that in its zeal to prevent any confrontation, the Army seems to have unilaterally enlarged the buffer zones onto areas that the locals require for grazing their flocks.

In 1976, the China Study Group decided that India needed to police the Line of Actual Control once more. Between the disastrous 1962 war and the mid-1970s, India had withdrawn its forces from the LAC.

In the east, there was no problem in laying out the areas that needed to be patrolled as the LAC was essentially the McMahon Line defined on a 1914 map agreed to between Tibet and British India. But in Ladakh which had seen steady Chinese encroachment accentuated by the 1962 war, there was a need to clearly set the patrolling limits and so they detailed the patrolling points beginning with PP1 in Karakoram Pass to PP 65 in Chumar in the south. Some of the easily identifiable points on the LAC are not marked as PPs but, nevertheless specified.