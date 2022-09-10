The Story of Today’s Kartavya Path: From Kingsway to Rajpath

The British never built a Kingsway in Calcutta, their first capital in India from which they ruled the country till 1912. They did build a Queensway but this was of little consequence, a shortish road passing in front of the monumental memorial to Queen Victoria, inaugurated in 192.

It was certainly not a grand imperial avenue at the heart of a grand imperial city. It was hard for the British to think of Calcutta as an imperial city, though it was the second most populous city of the British Empire. Calcutta’s history militated against it.