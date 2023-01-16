The Pashtuns: As Afghanistan’s Taliban Rages On, Let’s Understand The Region

Besides these previous books: Pakistan: Courting the Abyss(2016), Pakistan: At the Helm (2018) and Pakistan: The Balochistan Conundrum (2019), the author's latest not only gives you an insight into the Pashtuns and their origins but also couldn’t have been better-timed given how a group once nurtured by Pakistan’s armed forces—the Tehreek-i-Taliban, has ended a cease-fire and unleashed a string of bloody attacks unless their demand for the scrapping of Pakistan’s merger of its two frontier provinces: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, is met. A precursor many believe to the creation of a 'Pashtunistan'.

The author’s tracing of the British era century of contact with the Pashtuns where he explains why the Durand Line remains contested, details the Soviet intervention and is useful for those unfamiliar with the Afghan history.

He describes how the Mujahideen drove the Soviets out of the country, the civil war that followed, and the rise to power of the Taliban in the 1990s. He details the US intervention, the Taliban’s resurgence and its ultimate victory, and significantly for today’s millennials, the incubation of Al Qaeda and Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) and the role of Pakistan in these events.

Analysing the strengths and weaknesses of the Pashtuns and the role of the US and of Pakistan, Devasher makes the point that the crux of the violence lies in the quest to create Pashtunistan— the land of the Pashtuns—an area of more than 100,000 square miles that historically stretches from the Indus to the Hindu Kush with its land and its people divided by the British era controversial Durand Line into Afghanistan and Pakistan. “The Pashtuns, despite being the largest Muslim tribal population in the world, are without a state of their own.”