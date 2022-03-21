The Kashmir Files: Separating the Fact of Pak-Backed Terrorism from Fiction

The Kashmir Files is a fine work of fiction, which weaves the undeniable and ugly truth of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus into a well-groomed story for the celluloid. I say ‘fiction’ purely for cinematic reasons, or else it wouldn’t qualify to be called a ‘film’ – we would have had to watch a ‘docu-series’.

When I say ‘fiction’, it is also about combining three separate terror crimes directed against Kashmiri Pandits – the cold-blooded murder of a young Kashmiri Pandit Engineer, BK Ganjoo, the brutal rape and murder of a young laboratory assistant in a school, Girja Tickoo, and the 2003 Nadimarg Massacre – into a single script in order to ultimately turn it into a cinematic experience for the viewers.