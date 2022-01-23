The Green Revolution is Turning Brown

They would squat on roads, in freezing cold or scalding heat, until the foster father tore up the transfer of guardianship papers.

To the advocates of free enterprise that seemed like fully grown adults insisting to stay home as suckling babes. In their view they had to be detached. They had to be forced to go out and build their own lives, like all adult children do. They had to go find their place in the marketplace.

The champions of privatisation said they were not being cruel to the farmers. They just wanted them to be self-dependent, to stand on their own feet. They were imparting wisdom to them.