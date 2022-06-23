The Droupadi Murmu Masterstroke: How BJP Manages Three Gains with One Action

It must be an exceptionally sweet moment for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In one stroke he has accomplished three things. One, the choice of an Adivasi woman to occupy the highest office in the country sends a powerful message of social inclusion.

Almost every important community has been represented in Rashtrapati Bhavan over the past seven decades. Except the tribals. Murmu’s election will smash another glass ceiling in the struggle for the empowerment of marginalised social and gender groups, symbolic though it may be.

Two, he has finessed the opposition with masterful skill. The announcement of Murmu’s candidature came just a few hours after opposition parties settled on former BJP union minister Yashwant Sinha as their nominee for the post of President. Sinha has been knocked out before the race has even started.