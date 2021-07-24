Not Inviting India to Join New Central-South Asia 'Quad' is a Mistake

Last week, the United States announced the formation of a new “Quad”, which includes Afghanistan, the Central Asian country of Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and the US, for “Regional Support for Afghanistan-Peace Process and Post Settlement”.

A statement issued by the US State Department said that the four countries had agreed “in principle to establish a new quadrilateral diplomatic platform focused on enhancing regional connectivity”.

It said, “The parties consider long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan critical to regional connectivity and agree that peace and regional connectivity are mutually reinforcing. Recognising the historic opportunity to open flourishing interregional trade routes, the parties intend to cooperate to expand trade, build transit links, and strengthen business-to-business ties.”

Afghanistan’s vantage geographical location as the “roundabout” connecting Central and South Asia has long been acknowledged. In order to strengthen her economy, the US, taking advantage of this factor, has pushed similar initiatives earlier as well. For instance, the administration of Barack Obama had created in 2015 the C5+1 — the five Central Asian republics (CARS) and the US.