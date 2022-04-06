That Old, Rustic Lehnga: Making Sustainable Fashion ‘Fashionable’

I remember when I was in college, I was passing through the street bazaar of Pushkar in Rajasthan with my parents and saw this gorgeous, old, used and rustic rose pink lehenga hanging in a kiosk. There was no way that I was going home without that beauty. Obviously, that gorgeousness became my favourite outfit for the coming wedding season. It was absolutely a hand-me-down piece that I then bought for Rs 1,200. The sense of it having been worn by unknown people added a mysterious element to it that I absolutely loved. Today, I thank God that it lasted longer with me instead of ending up in a landfill.

Sustainability works on the three basic principles, the three R’s: Reduce, Recycle, Reuse. The fashion industry, unfortunately, has not achieved much in this area despite all its high-profile discourse about innovation, environmental impact and responsible fashion.