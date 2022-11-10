Meta Layoffs And More: Can Mark Zuckerberg & Big Tech CEOs Get A Reality Check?

Ahem!

Never mind the language, if you are a believer in the Shakespearean maxim of 'What's-in-a-name' but after reading the Meta Platforms' CEO's direct communication to laid-off employees following 11,000 job cuts or 13% of the Facebook company's workforce, I believe sensitivity and empathy do matter, and so does accountability.

Zuckerberg takes full ownership of what he says has been a bad commercial call, explains the reasons for the layoffs, and lists out benefits to those being shown the door. Not a bad way to say goodbye. The language and details are sensitive and caring throughout.

"There is no good way to do a layoff, but we hope to get all the relevant information to you as quickly as possible and then do whatever we can to support you through this," says the man who made 'social network' an everyday term and inspired someone to make an Oscar-winning movie out of his college-day enterprise.