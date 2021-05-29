Tarun Tejpal Case: When a Sexual Assault Survivor Was Put to Trial

In November 2013, the complainant and the accused were at the Tehelka-organised THiNK fest in a Goa hotel. Tejpal, in his then capacity of the magazine’s editor-in-chief, exercised supervisory control over the complainant.

The former editor was accused of two separate instances of taking her to the lift on the pretext of attending to a guest, and sexually assaulting her in the lift. According to the complainant, on 7 November 2013, Tejpal kissed her against her will, pulled down her underwear and raped her by penetrating her with his fingers and tongue; On 8 November 2013, he again forcibly kissed her, lifted her dress and touched her buttocks.

Tejpal was charged with wrongful restraint and confinement (Sections 341 and 342); sexual harassment (Section 354A); assault/criminal force to a woman to outrage her modesty (Section 354); and aggravated rape on account of being in a position of trust/authority and control/dominance towards the woman (Sections 376(2)(f) and 376(2)(k), IPC).