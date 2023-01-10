Tamil Nadu Politics: As Governor Ravi Suffers Setback, Will BJP Stand a Chance?

But what happened in Chennai was certainly not cricket, to stretch the metaphor given by British rulers who also left for India— a parliamentary system of governance complicated by an imperial design.

Ravi's brazen defiance of the Constitutional procedure to read out verbatim— the speech passed by the elected government was no casual oversight or a matter of printed speech 'taken as read'. It was the latest in a series of run-ins between the DMK and its spunky opposition to the RSS worldview.

Such a conflict based on ideological disagreements is normal in a democracy but not when inter-party differences are played out in violation of governance procedures. At the core of it all, are questions on the limits and duties of the governor.

Ravi has been dragging his feet on approving legislative bills passed by the elected DMK government, entertaining politically inclined visitors at the Raj Bhavan as if he was a super CM, and touring the state to make speeches that clearly drive the Hindutva ideology.

Leaving little to the imagination, reports emanating from the Raj Bhavan after the assembly fracas said the governor deliberately omitted contentious paras in his ceremonial speech as they spoke in favour of the Dravidian ideology.