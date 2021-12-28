Talking COVID: How Govt’s Confused Messaging Encouraged Carelessness

The sudden spread of the Omicron variant has disrupted Christmas and New Year celebrations and travel plans for the well-to-do. It has also brought a deep sense of foreboding for those who lost loved ones and many whose livelihoods were affected during the long-drawn and strict lockdowns. Cases continue to rise at a phenomenal rate without anyone being able to predict the end. No expert is able to assess how much this will pressurise the hospital system and health workers. The long-term impact on the human body in the years to come is still to be seen.

Countries with access to vaccines have rushed to administer booster doses and announced restrictions. The Prime Minister of India, too, has announced a phased booster vaccination plan for the elderly and children, with state governments declaring curfew zones and other restrictions. The question is whether this is enough to meet the challenge of an epidemic that emerges in new, mutated forms, defying science and medical responses.