Taliban & NATO: Can West Take Note Of Kabul's Women, Human Rights & Corruption?

On the other hand, they would not know where to go. A few days ago, in fact, women and girls were also banned from public parks and amusement parks in the capital. According to the Taliban, apparently, it was not enough as was ordered a few months ago to institute women-only during days inside gardens and amusement parks: women must stay at home for good.

They are free at best, as is increasingly the case, to sit for hours in front of small stores selling bread hoping someone will pay for a couple of naans to feed their children.

If you are widowed and alone, in fact, you cannot work or even feed your children. If you protest, you end up in jail or worse. You end up married by necessity to any Taliban member because women—as per the god of Afghanistan's rulers' orders, must have a man to 'protect' them: beating them black and blue and raping them if necessary.